China's Lin Dan gives a salute after winning his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

China's Lin Dan celebrates winning his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Gold medallist China's Lin Dan (R) covers his face as silver medallist Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei stands nearby at the victory ceremony for the men's singles badminton event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Gold medallist China's Lin Dan waves to the crowd as silver medallist Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei stands nearby at the victory ceremony for the men's singles badminton event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

China's Lin Dan returns a shot to Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei during their men's singles badminton gold medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei celebrates a point in the second game of his men's singles badminton gold medal match against China's Lin Dan at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

China's Lin Dan eyes the shuttlecock from the ground during his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei returns a shot to China's Lin Dan during their men's singles badminton gold medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

China's Lin Dan holds up his gold medal at the victory ceremony for the men's singles badminton event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

China's Lin Dan kisses his gold medal at the victory ceremony for the men's singles badminton event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON China's Lin Dan overhauled Lee Chong Wei in the final of the men's badminton singles on Sunday to become the first man to defend the title and break Malaysian hearts once again.

Lee charged out of the blocks to raise Malaysian hopes of a first ever Olympic gold medal but Lin dug deep for a 15-21 21-10 21-19 victory in a 79-minute classic, denying his long-time rival in their second successive Olympic final.

World number one Lin had trounced Lee to win an emotional gold medal on his home court in Beijing four years ago, but on Sunday he had to survive withering pressure from the Malaysian in the frenetic atmosphere of Wembley Arena.

In the deciding game, Lee lost the final point when he pushed a lob past the baseline, sending Lin into a frenzy and giving China their fourth badminton gold medal of the Games.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)