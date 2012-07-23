China's Lin Dan celebrates after winning his match against Indonesia's Taufik Hidayat in the final round of the Thomas Cup badminton championship in Kuala Lumpur in this May 16, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

LONDON China's Olympic champion Lin Dan has been drawn on a collision course with bitter rival Taufik Hidayat in the men's singles of the London Games' badminton tournament.

Lin, dubbed "Super Dan" by adoring fans in China, will take on unheralded Irishman Scott Evans in his opening round before a potential round of 16 clash with Hidayat, who won gold for Indonesia at the 2004 Athens Games.

Second seed Lin and Hidayat shared a heated rivalry as they battled for supremacy in the middle of last decade, the pair exchanging barbs on and off the court.

Hidayat, 30, defeated 29-year-old Lin for the 2005 world title and for gold at the Asian Games in Qatar the following year, but missed out on a re-match with the Chinese at Beijing due to a shock second-round loss after suffering a prolonged fever in the leadup to the tournament.

Hidayat will need to negotiate opening round pool matches against Spaniard Pablo Abian and Petr Koukal as part of the draw released on Monday to set up the grudge match against Lin.

Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei, the top seed in London, takes on world number 45 Ville Lang of Finland in his first-round match on the way to a likely round of 16 matchup with Indonesia's world number six Simon Santoso.

Malaysian Lee, who was thrashed by Lin in the final at Beijing, is in a race against time to be fully fit for the July 28-August 5 tournament at the Wembley Arena after suffering an ankle injury during a Thomas Cup match in May.

Danish veteran and former world number one Peter Gade will play 57th-ranked Portuguese Pedro Martins as he bids to become the first non-Asian player to win an Olympic badminton gold since compatriot Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen won the men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

In the women's draw, Canada's Michelle Li has been thrown to the wolves as the first round opponent of China's world champion Wang Yihan in the women's singles.

World number one Wang is expected to battle with compatriots Wang Xin and Li Xuerui for gold, though fourth seed Saina Nehwal will bid to upset the Chinese apple-cart.

The 22-year-old Nehwal, who holds India's hopes of a first Olympic badminton medal, must negotiate opening-round pool matches against 65th-ranked Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and Belgium's Lianne Tan before a likely round of 16 clash against 20th-ranked Dutchwoman Yao Jie.

China's world champion pairing of Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng should have little trouble advancing to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles, while their leading women compatriots Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang should also advance without fuss.

Britain's unseeded Chris Adcock and Imogen Bankier face a baptism of fire in the mixed doubles, however, drawn in the same pool as Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei, who beat them in the final at the world championships at Wembley Arena last year.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)