India's Jwala Gutta (R) and Diju Valiyaveetil return a shot to England's Gabrielle White and Chris Adcock during their mixed doubles match at the 2010 Badminton World Championships at the Coubertin stadium in Paris, August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

LONDON South Korea beat India 2-0 at Wembley Arena in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.

Denmark and Indonesia lead the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C round with 2 points each. South Korea is third with 1 point.

Results Table

Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (Korea) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala Gutta (India) 21-15 21-15

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2

1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2

3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1

4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)

Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) (1730) London