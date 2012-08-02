Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON China's Chen Long beat Denmark's Peter Gade 2-0 in an Olympic men's badminton singles quarter-finals match on Thursday.
Results Table
3-Chen Long (China) beat 5-Peter Gade (Denmark) 21-16 21-13
1-Chong Wei Lee (Malaysia) beat Kashyap Parupalli (India) 21-19 21-11
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.