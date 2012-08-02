Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON India's Saina Nehwal beat Denmark's Tine Baun 2-0 in a match of the Olympic women's badminton singles quarter-finals on Thursday.
Results Table
4-Saina Nehwal (India) beat 5-Tine Baun (Denmark) 21-15 22-20
1-Wang Yihan (China) beat 7-Cheng Shao-chieh (Taiwan) 21-14 21-11
3-Li Xuerui (China) beat Yip Pui-yin (Hong Kong) 21-12 22-20
2-Wang Xin (China) beat 9-Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) 17-21 21-18 21-14
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.