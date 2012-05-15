LONDON May 15 Britons who have missed out on
tickets for the Olympics will be able to see all the sporting
action live on mobile devices in what the publicly funded BBC
called its most comprehensive ever Games coverage.
Reflecting advances in technology since the last summer
Olympics in Beijing in 2008, the BBC will stream every event to
PCs, mobiles, tablets and Internet-connected televisions during
the July 27-Aug.12 Games.
"We have reinvented the experience of watching big events
live," said Phil Fearnley, general manager BBC News & Knowledge.
"Audiences will never miss a moment and will get total
control over what they watch," he told reporters, setting out
plans for over 2,500 hours of live programming.
Demand for millions of tickets for the Games has far
exceeded supply, souring enthusiasm for an event that has sucked
up 9.3 billion pounds ($15 billion) of public money.
The Olympics, like this summer's European soccer
championships, would normally provide a boost for television
manufacturers trying to sell new sets, but the battle this year
will be played out across a range of devices.
The BBC has developed a free Olympics mobile app for Apple
and Android smartphones, offering up to 24 live streams and
video highlights clips. Rights restrictions mean that access to
BBC video and audio feeds will not be available overseas.
Satellite TV company BSkyB and cable provider Virgin
Media will also take all the live feeds from the BBC.
"We've tested this every day for months," said Fearnley,
reflecting on the technology challenge.
Calling these "the first ever digital Olympics", the BBC
will offer online profiles of every one of the thousands of
athletes taking part and link directly to the Twitter feeds of
some of the best known competitors.
The BBC carries no advertising and is funded by a levy of
145.50 pounds ($230) taken from every household with a TV.
The corporation is cutting a few corners to help fund its
innovations. Its main broadcast studio in the Olympic Park has
been recycled from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and will
sit on a base of 18 ship cargo containers.