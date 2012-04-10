(Removes reference to rodeo in fifth paragraph)
By Ben Blanchard and Haze Fan
BEIJING, April 9 Four years after Beijing hosted
a spectacular summer Olympics, China's bustling capital sees
vastly improved public transport and infrastructure, but many of
the venues built for the event languish unloved, underused and
draining public finances.
The jewels in the crown were two architecturally-stunning
buildings -- the main "Bird's Nest" stadium and the "Water Cube"
aquatics centre, described by International Olympic Committee
President Jacques Rogge as "beautiful" and "unprecedented"
venues.
"The successful hosting of the Olympics was not only
splendid for Chinese sports, it ... excited the passion of one
billion people about sport," China's sports minister Liu Peng
was cited as saying by state media last year, summing up the
Games legacy for Beijing.
Yet today both places are better known for the steady stream
of curious tourists they attract -- some 4.61 million visitors
in 2011 -- rather than as locations for major sporting events.
While the Bird's Nest does host the odd football match or
track and field competition, it has also been the site of a
"winter wonderland" theme park and concerts.
The stadium's management estimates that at the current rate,
it will take some three decades to recoup the 3 billion yuan
($480 million) cost of building it.
The neighbouring Water Cube lost an estimated 11 million
yuan last year, even with a state subsidy and revenue from an
attached water park built after the Olympics to capitalise on
its fame.
"The cost for building Olympic venues was substantial. But
the organisers failed to consider overall how to use the venues
after the Olympics when building these sites or even bidding for
the Olympics," said Yan Qiang, chief sports editor of NetEase
Media Group.
"For sports venues, the more frequently they are used, the
longer they will last, the better protection they will receive,
and society will benefit that much more," Yan added. "I think
Beijing has a severe shortage in this regards."
TOTAL ABANDONMENT
Other venues have fared even worse than the Bird's Nest or
Water Cube.
The kayaking venue sits all but abandoned, what water
remaining in it being sucked up by a large pipe to quench a
surrounding park in the midst of a typically parched Beijing
spring, during a recent visit by a Reuters journalist.
The rowing venue, located in a remote and hard to reach
northeastern suburb, now hosts mostly small dinghys.
Neither sport is well-known in China, which partly explains
the almost total abandonment.
Some sites, such as for table tennis and wrestling, were
built inside universities.
"They were given these huge venues ... and they had no event
management experience, and they weren't allowed to get any
before the Olympic Games," said Susan Brownell, professor of
anthropology and expert on Chinese sports at the University of
Missouri-St. Louis.
"After the Games were over they were learning from scratch
in terms of how to manage an event," she added.
Plus, in Communist Party-controlled China, there is the
added concern over large crowds in the current tense run-up to a
once-in-a-decade handover of power for the country's top
leadership, which will happen in the autumn.
"In order to hold a major sports event you have to bring
thousands of people together, and that's a public assembly. In
the current political atmosphere there's just a lot of fear of
large public assemblies," Brownell said.
Even the trumpeted closing of polluting factories to improve
Beijing's notoriously poor air has only had a limited effect and
the city is still regularly cloaked in a think pall of choking
smog.
Where once Chinese swelled with pride at the hosting of the
Olympics, especially after the country topped the gold medal
table in 2008, some now criticise the venues for their
wastefulness.
"I think the building materials are very expensive and
wasteful," said tourist Li Fang.
The Water Cube "changes water everyday, which is a huge
waste of water resources. It also consumes lots of electricity
when the lights are on. I think it's better to devote these
resources to people's daily life. These expenses are totally
unnecessary", the 21-year-old added. ($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan)