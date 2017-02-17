Men's 4x100m relay Asafa Powell, Usain Bolt, Michael Frater, Nesta Carter of Jamaica celebrate after winning the final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

First placed Usain Bolt (R) of Jamaica poses with his compatriot third placed Nesta Carter after competing in the men's 100 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler/Files

ZURICH Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test cost Usain Bolt a relay gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has appealed to the Court of Arbritration for Sport (CAS) asking that the Jamaican team be reinstated as 4x100m relay winners.

Carter filed the appeal with CAS seeking to overturn the International Olympic Committee's January 25 decision in which he was found to have broken anti-doping rules during the Beijing Games, CAS said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)