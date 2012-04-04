(Fixes weight in second par)
By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, April 4 Vikas Krishan Yadav would
baulk at the idea of paying to watch someone box like himself in
the ring but the chess-playing Indian remains committed to his
tried and tested "boring" technique to win an Olympic medal.
The 20-year-old welterweight is one of the four Indians to
qualify for this year's London Games, where each of them will be
hoping to add to the country's lone Olympic boxing medal,
Vijender Singh's bronze at Beijing four years ago.
To emulate the middleweight Singh's success, Yadav believes
he needs to persist with a style that may not please spectators
but has proven effective for the 2010 Asian Games lightweight
champion.
"I myself don't like to watch my bouts, it's so boring,"
Yadav told Reuters in an interview in a city hotel.
"I have to analyse my game and when I watch my bouts on my
computer, I ask myself 'what is this? Is this how I box?'. I
hardly throw any punches."
He would rather watch former English professional world
champion "Prince" Naseem Hamed, who was renowned for his
spectacular entrances and ringside antics.
"Among the Indians, (flyweight) Suranjoy Singh is very
aggressive and exciting to watch," Yadav conceded while
confirming he would not be abandoning his own trademark style.
"My strength is my defensive and boring game. I can bore my
opponent who can get easily frustrated because at times, I'm
neither scoring points, nor giving," he said.
"Somehow it works for me. It does not look great but winning
is all that matters. If a defensive game does that, why should I
bother?"
FIRST OLYMPICS
Outside of the ring, Yadav plays chess and feels the game
shares many similarities to boxing.
"Both are about moves and both are mind games," he said.
"Boxing is about outsmarting your opponent. Often whoever thinks
better and smarter in the ring wins the bout."
Yadav, who excelled in the junior ranks, would not be drawn
into predictions over his medal prospects in London but said he
was leaving nothing to chance.
"This is my first Olympics, so I cannot really rate my
chances of a medal but I'm fully satisfied with my training.
"I'm trying new punches in the three or four tournaments I'm
scheduled to compete in before the Olympics. If these come off,
I'll try them in London.
"I have been trying these single counter-punches in
practice. I landed some and missed some. I'm working to better
those I landed and discard those I could not."
