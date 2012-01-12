LONDON A computerised scoring system designed for the boxing competition at the London 2012 Olympics will be scrapped after the Games as the sport's governing body seeks to encourage fighters to win with style.

International Amateur Boxing Association president Ching-Kuo Wu is determined to bring the amateur ranks more in line with professional boxing and he believes kicking out rigid computer scoring is essential.

Headguards for male boxers are also set to disappear after London while the governing body will launch AIBA Professional Boxing in 2013 which will mean amateur boxers can earn money from the sport without turning to the established sanctioning bodies of the professional game.

The computerised scoring system developed to reduce the risk of bouts being rigged at London 2012 was used for the first time at last year's men's world championships.

Despite being described by Wu as "impossible to manipulate" it will be replaced by the "10-points must" system used in professional boxing.

"The current scoring system is based on the punches (landed) so the judge has no other way to judge the boxer," Wu said in an interview in Thursday's Boxing News.

"10-points must is comprehensive, with the style of the boxer and their fighting spirit and also the score.

"At the moment there's no way to judge these boxers as performers, showing their style. Muhammad Ali, why is he (great)? Because of his style.

"When you enter into professional competition it is who is the best boxer, you have many areas to perform."

Wu said referees and judges would be trained in the 10-points must system.

"We will not immediately jump," he said.

"Our referees and judges will train for using the scoring method. We have to have a process. In AIBA, everybody involved on the technical side, technical officials, referees, judges, they have to pass the examination. The most important job is to establish the system."

The AIBA launched World Series Boxing, which features boxers being paid to compete for 12 city-based franchises three years ago and Wu said APB was another step towards bridging the gap between the amateur and professional ranks.

"In the APB boxers can compete until they're 40 years old, so this is an excellent opportunity for them. Also they will have financial stability, they receive a regular salary. (At the moment) very good boxers may be finished very early in their career. With the APB, they'd still be within the AIBA family.

"They can return to amateur and if the Olympics come, they can join the Olympics then return to APB or WSB."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)