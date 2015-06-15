RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Hair today, gone tomorrow could be the motto for some athletes at next year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro with a 'Brazilian bikini wax', the notoriously meticulous hair removal favoured by beach-going locals, one perk on offer.

"The Olympic Village for the Rio 2016 games is going to have a gigantic beauty salon to take care of the athletes," the city's O Globo newspaper reported on Monday. "It will have manicure, pedicure, hairdressers....and specialists in giving the famous Brazilian wax."

Free beauty treatments will be just one of the perks for Olympic athletes. A huge games room will also provide entertainment, although any video games involving violence will be banned.

The Games will take place in South America next year for the first time. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)