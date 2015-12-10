SAO PAULO Dec 10 Brazilian media conglomerate Grupo Globo has signed a deal to show the Summer and Winter Olympics over all broadcast platforms until 2032, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

No financial details were disclosed but last year NBC Universal, the media unit of cable operator Comcast Corp, announced it would pay $7.65 billion for the U.S. rights until 2032.

"The agreement continues the IOC's long-term partnership with Grupo Globo, Brazil's largest media group which has acquired rights across all broadcast platforms including free-to-air television (on a non-exclusive basis) and subscription television, internet and mobile (on an exclusive basis)," the IOC said in a statement.

The agreement covers the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in 2018, the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2020, the Winter Games in Beijing in 2022 and all Olympics through to 2032.

It also means that after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Grupo Globo will be the exclusive rights holder in Brazil, a role it now shares with Televisao Bandeirantes Ltda and Radio e Televisao Record S/A. (Writing by Andrew Downie, additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)