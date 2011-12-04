LONDON Dec 4 London Olympic organisers have put out a call for men with rhythm after wrapping up the first auditions for thousands of performers needed for next year's opening and closing ceremonies.

Organisers LOCOG said in a statement on Sunday that more than 10,000 hopefuls had auditioned over the past month for roles in the ceremonies, expected to draw a global television audience of around four billion people in more than 200 countries.

The first round of auditions closed on Saturday and more will take place in February after a January deadline to sign up.

"We need more men - particularly if you have rhythm," organisers said in a casting information note on the official London 2012 website (www.london2012.com).

"This means those of you who can dance but also drum, or do any sport, job, or hobby that involves keeping to time."

LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe urged anyone with "huge amounts of energy and a willingness to perform in front of a stadium audience and billions of people around the world" to sign up.

Oscar winning film maker Danny Boyle is artistic director for the opening ceremony on July 27.

Those who are successful in the auditions can expect two or three rehearsal sessions a week in East London of up to four hours each from April. There will then be several all-day rehearsals in the three weeks before the opening ceremony.

Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the world's largest advertising holding company WPP, said the coverage of the four ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics would deliver publicity for Britain worth billions.

"The equivalent advertising value that will deliver for the U.K. could be up to 5 billion pounds; however with regards to perception of London and the U.K. and a tourism legacy you could say that they will be priceless," he said in the LOCOG statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon;