LONDON The hoopla surrounding Britain's rhythmic gymnasts was settled on Monday when the team won their appeal against exclusion from the London Olympics.

An independent arbitrator had been asked to rule on the controversy after national governing body British Gymnastics refused to nominate the team for a host nation place in January after they fell marginally short of the benchmark score they had been set to qualify.

Their subsequent appeal was accepted by Sports Resolutions UK, an independent body established to adjudicate sporting disputes, on Monday, meaning Britain will field a rhythmic gymnastics team at an Olympics for the first time.

Former British ice dance greats Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean had worked with the team of teenagers during the qualification competition, giving them tips on how to impress the audiences and judges.

However, tearful scenes followed as they fell 0.273 marks short of the 45.223 target set by British Gymnastics.

British Gymnastics said it had accepted the decision and would now nominate a team to the British Olympic Association which has been offered a host country position by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

"British Gymnastics respects the rights of its athletes to appeal selection procedure," chief executive Jane Allen said in a statement.

"We were confident that we had put in place a transparent, fair and equitable selection policy and associated qualifying score to allow a rhythmic group to self-determine their nomination to the BOA and subsequent participation in the London 2012 Olympic games.

"The selection policy and its associated procedures have been thoroughly examined by an independent arbitrator and we accept his ruling."

Rhythmic gymnastics, disciplines performed to music with ropes, balls, clubs, hoops and ribbon will be staged at Wembley Arena on August 9-12.

