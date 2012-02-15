LONDON Feb 15 A seven-bedroom house in
London's upmarket Mayfair district will likely set a British
record rent of 433,000 pounds ($678,400) per month as landlords
cash in on demand for space during this summer's Olympic Games.
The house has a floor space equivalent to three and a half
tennis courts spread over three floors and includes a swimming
pool, cinema and seven bathrooms. It can be also rented for
100,000 pounds a week.
In addition to a six-bedroom flat near the Harrods store in
Knightsbridge that is for rent at the same weekly sum, it is the
most expensive home on the findaproperty.com website, which
displays houses being marketed by major estate agents.
"The figure is unprecedented for an open-market rental,"
said Jemma Scott, head of residential corporate services at real
estate agency Knight Frank. " It is purely due to the
Olympics which, as a rule of thumb, will see monthly rents
become weekly rents before reverting to normal after the Games."
The house would likely attract interest from overseas
individuals in the Far East, Middle East and Russia, she said.
London homeowners are increasing rents by up to six times to
meet demand from an estimated 11 million sports fans, media and
corporate clients who will come to the city for the world's
biggest sporting event this summer.
The total Olympics rental market for flats, apartments or
houses could be worth 314 million pounds, based on one in three
homeowners considering letting out some or all of their
properties, according to a survey by findaproperty.com last
year.
The luxury end of London's housing market has been buoyed by
demand from overseas investors looking to shield their wealth
from the euro zone crisis and Arab spring uprisings. Prices for
the best homes rose 39.5 percent between March 2009 and last
November, Knight Frank said.
Renting homes was popular among certain wealthy individuals
as it provided a greater level of privacy than a hotel, Scott
said.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
