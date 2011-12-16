LONDON Dec 16 England players called up
for next year's European Championship soccer tournament will
not be selected to represent Britain at the London Olympics, the
FA said on Friday.
Britain's head soccer coach Stuart Pearce allayed the fears
of Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and his Premier
League counterparts who were worried that players could burn out
if they took part in the Olympics and Euro 2012.
"We have agreed that any player who boards the plane to the
European Championship in Poland and Ukraine will not be
considered for selection to Team GB," Pearce was quoted as
saying in a statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com).
"It's a sensible football decision when you consider the
demands on players, and it now leaves no room for doubt for
players and their clubs about next summer and the two major
tournaments," he added.
Euro 2012 is scheduled for June 8 to July 1 while the
Olympic soccer tournament runs from July 25 to Aug. 11.
Britain is fielding a soccer team at the Games for the first
time since 1960 and Pearce said he would soon notify the players
who could be called up, most of whom will be under 23.
Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, none of whom have
qualified for Euro 2012, have voiced their disapproval of a
united British team at the London Olympics because they are
worried about their national identities in world soccer.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Ken Ferris)