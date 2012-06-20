* Recent host nations' bourses outperformed post-Games
* Valuations support bets on FTSE
* Retailers, hotels, advertisers, pubs set to benefit
* GDP boost seen minimal; euro zone crisis casts shadow
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 20 Equity investors wishing to cash
in on the London Olympics can take their pick from UK hotels,
advertisers or retailers - history suggests that despite little
macroeconomic benefit from the games, the FTSE 100 could shine
in the following 12 months.
The past five summer Games saw the host nations' stock
markets outperform the MSCI global benchmark by
an average of 16.4 percent over the year following the event,
research from Saxo Bank shows.
"The local index tends to outperform the other indices ...
just basically from the publicity the country receives," Mathieu
Bolduc, equity analyst at Saxo Bank and author of the report,
said.
"From a historical perspective the odds (for UK top stocks
outperformance) are very good."
While any aggravation of the euro zone crisis poses a risk
to the FTSE index of top stocks' prospects, the benchmark is
supported by attractive valuations and remains a popular bet for
investors keen to avoid direct exposure to mainland Europe.
The FTSE 100 is trading at a 12-month forward price
to earnings ratio of around 9 times - cheap compared with its
long-term median of around 12.8 times and to the U.S. S&P 500
index on 11.8 times, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
Societe Generale, which increased the allocation of UK
equities to the maximum 10 percent in its multi-asset portfolio
this week, listed the Olympics as an additional reason for
liking the FTSE over the S&P - a trade it says is supported by
valuations and politics.
DRINKING IN THE SHOW
A more direct way to play the Games could be through buying
individual stocks. Some analysts have recommended Aggreko
, the world's biggest temporary power provider. It has
secured a contract valued at about 50 million pounds ($80
million) for the games, which kick off on July 27.
Intercontinental Hotels Group, which will run the
15,000 strong athletes village as well as lodging visitors in
its London outposts, is also set to cash in, while increased
advertising spend should boost WPP.
Many UK retailers are counting on the Olympics to fuel
spending - be it on the extra food and drink consumed while
watching, new televisions on which to watch at home, official
merchandise to mark the event or even sports equipment for those
inspired by the proceedings.
"We think M&S (British brand, good range across food
and clothing), Next (makers of the Olympic uniforms with
a good range of London 2012 merchandise) and Sainsbury's
(a sponsor of the Paralympics) should benefit
particularly," strategists at Esprito Santo said in a note.
Market researcher Kantar expects grocery sales to "soar"
during the Olympics, nothing the strong performance in the
run-up to Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee celebrations when
Britons splashed out an extra 213 million pounds.
For others, though, the scale of any benefit is hazy.
Department store chain Debenhams, for example, said the
impact of the summer games was still "uncertain".
"Spending on sports-related items might benefit from a
short-lived uptick in participation among the general public,
with a boost to pain relief medication shortly after. Food,
drink and televisions could also benefit as the nation settles
down to watch sports," analysts at RBS said in a note.
"But equally we can't be on the High Street and on the sofa
at the same time and reduced footfall could actually offset any
direct boost from the Olympics."
Overall, the UK gross domestic product could get a boost of
around 0.1 percent thanks to the games, according to Capital
Economics - not to be sniffed at in the current climate, but not
enough to drag the country out of recession.
"There could be some confidence effect on the economy that
boosts consumer spending a bit and provides support to some
firms' equity prices," said Samuel Tombs, UK economist at
Capital Economics.
"A lot will depend on the impact on consumer confidence,
whether domestic consumers really go out and spend a bit."