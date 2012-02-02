LONDON Feb 2 Flagging down a black cab on
London's streets may prove a little harder during this year's
Olympics after taxi drivers had a request to raise fares by 22
percent turned down on Thursday.
Drivers are threatening to stay at home or go away during
the Games in July and August fearful the city's narrow roads
will become log-jammed.
Cabbies, known for their strong opinions and jovial banter,
are also angry they will be barred from using the 50 kms of
Games Lanes specially designated to ferry athletes, officials,
the media and VIPs to venues on time.
The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) union said
between 30 percent and 50 percent of its members did not intend
to work during this period.
"There is a very real risk that there is going to be a
shortage of cabs during the Olympics," Steve McNamara, LTDA
general secretary, said. "Just give us access to the lanes. It's
easy."
London's narrow roads get notoriously congested, and
transport has been a major concern of the International Olympic
Committee (IOC).
The LTDA, which represents up to 10,000 of the capital's
25,000 black cabs, proposed allowing drivers to use weekend and
night-time premium rates during the Olympics, to entice some
back onto the roads.
That would have increased fares by between 13 percent and 22
percent.
But Transport for London (TfL), which argues "the vast
majority" of drivers are against such a rise, turned down the
suggestion.
Mayor of London Boris Johnson had previously described the
proposal as a "major own goal" for taxi drivers.
Cabbies will be able to raise their fares by an above
inflation 5.3 percent for the coming year though, reflecting the
jump in costs for fuel and insurance, the TfL said.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by John Mehaffey)