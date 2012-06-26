LONDON, June 27 Almost half of London businesses
remain concerned about the impact of the Olympics on their
operations only a month before the Games begin, a survey showed
on Wednesday.
Most of the more than 250 London firms surveyed by the
Confederation of British Industry said they were looking forward
to the Olympics which London will host from July 27-August 12.
However, only 37 percent said they were confident about
dealing with transport and logistic issues, against 46 percent
who said they were nervous.
"The 2012 Games will help showcase London around the world
and will be good for the economy," said Sara Parker, CBI London
Director.
"But with only a month to go, the scale of the challenge is
becoming clear and some businesses are still nervous about their
levels of preparedness," she added.
Businesses are being urged to encourage staff to change
their working hours and get more people to work from home to
help ease the overcrowding on London's transport network during
the Games.
There are also fears that traffic jams and road closures
could disrupt deliveries, while other surveys have pointed to
the risk of absenteeism during the Olympics.
The government is hoping that hosting the Games will provide
a showcase for British business and help to pull the economy out
of recession.
There was some good news in the survey. Almost all
businesses said the Olympics and Paralympics would help to
promote London internationally and more than three-quarters
forecast a boost to tourism.
