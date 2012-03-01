(corrects billion to million in 6th paragraph)
By Vicky Buffery
WIMILLE, France, March 1 While the rest of
France wailed in disappointment at losing the 2012 Olympic Games
to Britain, the councillor in charge of port towns like Calais
on the English Channel let out a cheer.
A self-confessed Anglophile, with Winston Churchill
memorabilia littering his office, Dominique Dupilet got to work
at once, renovating and building sports centres as he saw the
chance to take his slice of the Olympic terrain.
Seven years and 115 million euros ($153.84 million) of
investment later, he has 24 teams from nations as far-ranging as
Pakistan and Senegal signed up to train here in 2012, and
expects thousands of tourists to stay in the area and take the
Eurostar in to the Games.
"In the minutes that followed London's selection we hoisted
the British flag," Dupilet, council chief for the department of
Pas-de-Calais, told Reuters.
"For the duration of the Olympic Games, we're going to be a
suburb of London," he said.
Nine sports facilities have been extended and renovated in
the area since 2005, and three built from scratch, including an
8.4 million euro ($11.24 million) gymnastics base in Arques, the
biggest in Europe and one of the best in the world.
The council is also working with tour operators and creating
a website to attract tourists, and will be organising cultural
events, dances and shows every evening throughout the Games to
keep holidaymakers happy.
The start of the 100-day countdown to London 2012 on April
18 will be marked with a torch-lit march onto the cliffs near
Calais and a laser show visible from the nearby shores of Kent
in England, a mere 34 kilometres (21 miles) away.
"It's easier to get to the Olympics from here than from
Birmingham or even from the suburbs of London," said Dupilet.
What better way to enjoy the fun than to head away from
London, he said, and sample the cultural and gastronomic
delights of northern France? Among them Vieux Boulogne, voted
the world's smelliest cheese in 2004 by British scientists.
ECONOMIC BOOST
In the seaport of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the old canoeing and
kayak centre has been replaced with a gleaming new building,
jutting out onto the river Liane like the bow of a ship. The
smell of fresh paint greets visitors as they enter, and tens of
thousands of euros of high-tech training gear stand at the ready
in the newly-renovated gym.
Through the windows though, in sharp contrast, row upon row
of shabby, concrete council blocks crowd the skyline, testament
to the economic motive behind Pas-de-Calais's Olympic bid.
Cities fight tooth and nail each year for the Olympic Games,
which drive billions of dollars of investment in infrastructure
and can mean a huge boost to tourism revenues.
And in a region sapped of its once-thriving textile, coal
and ship-building industries, left struggling with above-average
unemployment of 12.5 percent, officials could not pass up the
chance of a much-needed economic fillip.
"There's no rivalry behind this at all. We needed to do this
and to surf on the wave of the Olympic Games was the perfect
time," said British-born Diana Hounslow, head of the
Pas-de-Calais tourism board.
She admits the strategy may have rankled the British at
first, drawing press accusations that the department was playing
games with geography to cash in on 2012.
Few have forgotten the disappointment in Paris over its
defeat by London in its bid for the 2012 Olympics. So Mission
2012, as Pas-de-Calais' initiative is called, was viewed as a
cynical way of stealing some of the limelight.
But in London officials have taken the moves in good humour,
with Games Chief Sebastian Coe accepting the competition as
inevitable, and urging regions in England to follow suit.
The southern region of Kent has signed a partnership with
Pas-de-Calais to market their tourism services jointly, and the
British male gymnastics team is set to train at Arques centre in
May and July.
"The facility is one of the best in the world... We wanted
to remove ourselves from the press interest in Great Britain
immediately prior to the games, and it's very accessible being
just across the Channel," said Eddie Van Hoof, technical
director for the team.
For Pas-de-Calais, meanwhile, the strategy is already paying
off financially -- last year alone, 47 foreign delegations
visited Pas-de-Calais to use the facilities. And in the town of
St-Omer an extra 500,000 euros of turnover was generated in food
and accommodation by gymnasts using the nearby sports
facilities.
SHARED HISTORY
The 19th century British writer Douglas Jerrold said the
best thing between England and France was the sea. But there is
a shared history between Pas-de-Calais and Britain that makes
Dupilet's efforts to cosy up less eccentric than they appear.
Calais was captured by the English in the Hundred Years' War
and occupied for over 200 years before being retaken by the
French in 1558. Evidence of a shared heritage is visible
throughout the region, not least in the Cheddar cheese on sale
at every cornershop.
"We have a record to be proud of. After more than 450 years
since it was lost under Mary Tudor, we have recaptured Calais
from the French," London Mayor Boris Johnson joked at the
Conservative Party Conference in October last year.
There's another reason Pas-de-Calais feels a stronger
affinity with Britain -- Parisians have always tended to look
down on their poor northern neighbours with condescension,
nicknaming them Ch'tis after their thick accent.
If Paris had been awarded the 2012 Games, Dupilet says, it's
doubtful his county would have got a look-in as travellers
headed straight for the capital and the south.
Perhaps seeking to distance themselves from their snootier
Parisian neighbours, officials are selling the county's tourist
services by focusing on the quality of service and friendliness
of the locals.
While Parisians may be best-known for petulant waiters and
grumpy hotel service, Hounslow has issued hotels in her region
with a handy guide of how to cater to foreigners, including
eating habits and cultural pointers to help break the ice.
Greeks are hard to please and quick to criticise, so smile
and be patient, the book advises. Meanwhile frog legs,
undercooked meat and offal are likely to send Americans running
for the door.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Editing by Ossian Shine)