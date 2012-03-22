Everardo Cristobal, Mexican sprint canoeist, takes part in a practice session at the canoeing training center in Cuemanco, on the outskirts of Mexico City February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero/Files

MEXICO CITY Getting up at 4 a.m. every morning to go fishing with his father before school gave Mexico's Everardo Cristobal a taste of the hard work and self-disciple he would need to win a canoeing world championship title.

His strength of character was almost shattered, however, at the Beijing Games four years ago when the 2006 world champion failed to reach the final in any of the three events he entered.

Cristobal could not even look at a canoe for six months after that disappointment, returning to the family fishing business at home in Uranden, a small island at the southern end of Patzcuaro lake in the state of Michoacan.

It was his twin faiths in the Virgin of Guadalupe and the Holy Death Mexican cult, whose tattoos he bears on his arms, that helped push him back into preparations for another shot at a gold medal at the London Games.

"I believe in both ... The truth is they have (helped me), but nothing like as much as my training and knowing how to control your nerves," Cristobal told Reuters in an interview in Mexico City.

His preparations included a morale-boosting gold medal at the Pan-American Games in Guadalajara in October, to add to the two he won at the 2007 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

By then he had already surprised the canoeing fraternity by winning the C-1 1000m class at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Szeged, Hungary in 2006, beating German four-times champion and favourite Andreas Dittmer into second place.

Cristobal had not shown an interest in canoeing until his school was invited to try it out.

"It didn't really interest me much until there were invitations to the primary (school) and I went along," the 25-year-old said.

"The fact is, I never imagined becoming world champion, I just wanted to be good to beat everyone, but I didn't think about big competitions and international ones."

ALMOST RETIRED

His first successes came at the Central American and Caribbean games in Colombia in 2006 where he won two gold medals and one silver, the stepping stone to his greatest achievement at the world championships.

But two years later, following his disappointment in Beijing, he was set to quit the sport.

"After 2008, I didn't want to even think about canoeing, I stopped doing it for about seven months. (Retirement) did cross my mind," he said.

But his family's support helped him make a comeback and he resumed a training routine that involves eight hours' work a day as he looks forward to trying to win gold at the July 27-August 12 London Games.

"Experience, some thinking and your family make you stronger and help you to reflect on the mistakes in 2008. I'm now raring to go and get another shot at the Europeans and can't wait for the Games (to start)," he said.

"The truth is it's very hard (to win a medal), I've been thinking about getting to the final, because there everything changes and anything can happen, I think I'm going to be very well prepared," Cristobal said.

"We've been taking part in a lot of races and gaining as much stamina as possible to withstand very strong competition. I have to be at a very high standard."

He said that carrying on until the next Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 would depend on how he fared in London.

"It all depends. If I'm in the final, I would hold on through 2016. I know the body at times doesn't respond after so many years."

Whatever happens in London, Cristobal sees a future for himself in the sport in his home state, which is regarded as a mecca for canoeing.

"Anyway, I'd like to carry on as a coach in my state of Michoacan, because the future is looking bright there." (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)