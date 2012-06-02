LONDON Only men will carry the trays of flowers and medals at the London Olympic podium ceremonies while women will have the role of escorting athletes and official presenters.

"This is the first time in Games history where the flower and medal bearers will be male," organisers LOCOG said in a statement on Friday after the various components to the 805 victory celebrations were announced.

About 100 female escorts and 200 male flower and medal bearers, all volunteers dressed in purple outfits designed by students at the Royal College of Art, will be involved in the ceremonies once the Games start on July 27.

The women will lead out the athletes and presenters, with the men following on behind with the trays of flowers and medals.

The 4,400 victory floral bouquets, presented to the athletes along with their medals, will be made with British-grown flowers and herbs.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin editing by Tony Jimenez)