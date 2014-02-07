Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
SOCHI, Russia A selection of quotes from the opening ceremony of the Sochi Olympics on Friday:
Russia President Vladimir Putin - "I declare the 22nd Olympic Winter Games open."
IOC President Thomas Bach (Germany) - "Tonight, we are writing a new page in Olympic history."
Alexander Zubkov (Russia) - "I never dreamed of being a flagbearer. Every athlete has a wish to get to the Olympic Games. I had that wish, but to carry the flag of your country is doubly thrilling."
Shani Davis (U.S.) - "I'm really happy that it's in Russia. I've had a lot of success here. I had my first world championships here when I was younger so I am happy to do the Olympics here. I am really enjoying myself."
Tong Jian (China) - "This is my fourth Olympic Games but this is the first time that I will go to the opening ceremony. I decided to go this time because this is probably my last Olympic Games and I wanted to experience it all."
Valentina Shevchenko (Ukraine) - "It's very nice that it is our brother country, because we are all Slavic."
Hayley Wickenheiser (Canada) - "To represent the best of Canada is such an honour, it's chilling. There is so much excitement."
Ayumi Ogasawara (Japan) - "On the ice I've been pretty relaxed so far, but February seventh has finally come. I've known that I was going to be flagbearer for a month and I'm extremely nervous."
Amanda Lightfoot (Britain) - "It was absolutely amazing coming in. It was overwhelming ... I've never been in front of such a big crowd. That was one of the proudest moments of my life. I was speechless."
Jorien Ter Mors (Netherlands) - "Not many people get the opportunity to carry the flag, it is an incredible honour and very special."
Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) - "Olympic Games are already very special and being flagbearer makes it extra special. When you have been successful at the Olympics as I have been before it's like you've seen it all, but this is still something very special."
Alex Pullin (Australia) - "This is the one event all the athletes can enjoy together, we can all unite and feel the same excitement. It's really important for the Games."
Lene Nielsen (Denmark) - "No one says 'no' when they ask you to carry your country's flag. It's a great honour and I'm proud and excited."
Armin Zoeggeler (Italy) - "This is my sixth Olympics, but it is the first time that I have been at an opening ceremony. I have always had early races the next day in the past and tomorrow it will be in the evening."
Marvin Dixon (Jamaica) - "It means a lot, man. I've been chosen because I am the special one. Everyone laughs at the movie about the Jamaican bobsleigh team, but we're no joke."
Javier Fernandez (Spain) - "Not every athlete can say that they were carrying the flag. I am so lucky to say I am at the Olympic Games and I am the flagbearer."
