LAUSANNE, Switzerland Nov 18 Bidding for the Olympics is set to become cheaper, easier and more attractive for cities while sports will enter the Games quicker, the IOC said on Tuesday, presenting 40 recommendations for changes in the way the Games are run.

Bid cities will no longer need to abide by extensive IOC prerequisites, or carry alone the considerable financial burden of the bid if the recommendations are approved, as expected, at the IOC session in Monaco in December.

Future Olympic host cities will also be allowed to stage events outside the city or "in exceptional cases" even outside the country for reasons of sustainability, one of the recommendations reads, breaking from the long Olympic tradition of one host city/nation staging the events.

Sports will also not have to wait seven years from being approved for their first Olympic appearance, but instead could be brought in for just one Olympics to maximise the Games' reach and attraction.

Organising committees can propose the addition of "one or more additional events" on the Olympic programme for that one edition of the Games, with the Games programme becoming more events-based rather than sports-based.

IOC President Thomas Bach, who has pushed for changes in the Olympics since taking over in 2013 to make their prime product more attractive, will speak to a small group of reporters at Lausanne's renovated Olympic Museum later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)