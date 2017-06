An official (2nd L) speaks to players from China and South Korea during their women's doubles group play stage Group A badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON Eight women badminton players were on Wednesday expelled from the London Olympics for not trying their hardest to win, the BBC reported.

The women, from China, Indonesia and South Korea, had been charged with "throwing" group stage contests to secure an easier draw through the Olympic tournament.

