LOS ANGELES, July 28 A choreographer for the
opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games said on Saturday he
was upset that his musical tribute to the victims of the 2005
London bus and train bombings had not been televised in the
United States.
In a controversial decision, NBC cut Londoner Akram Khan's
segment from the network's opening ceremony coverage, airing
instead a brief interview with Olympic champion swimmer Michael
Phelps by "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest.
"I feel disheartened and disappointed," Khan, who is of
Bangladeshi descent, said in an online video of a press
conference held in London on Saturday.
Referring to the tribute, which commemorates the victims of
the July 7, 2005 suicide bombings of London Underground trains
and a double-decker bus, he asked: "Is it not accessible enough?
Is it not commercial enough?"
Fifty two people and the four bombers died in the attacks.
Around the globe, about 1 billion people watched director
Danny Boyle's celebration of British history and culture on
Friday, the British government said on Saturday.
Khan said on his website that he was asked by Boyle to
design a prominent section of the opening ceremony around the
theme "mortality."
The piece he designed featured 50 dancers, a 9-year-old boy
and himself. It was set to the song "Abide With Me."
Khan said the segment was designed to bring "a reminder of
our own mortality and the transfer of possibilities and hopes
between generations."
NBCUniversal paid $1.18 billion for the U.S.
rights to the London Olympics. It could not immediately be
reached for comment.