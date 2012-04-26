LONDON, April 26 The final line-up for the
London 2012 festival was announced on Thursday, with around
12,000 events happening across Britain in a major cultural
celebration organised to coincide with the summer Olympic Games.
Music, dance, theatre, cinema, art and architecture are on
the agenda during the June 21-Sept. 9 event, which spans the
Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The 12-week arts festival is the climax of the four-year
Cultural Olympiad, designed to showcase Britain's prominent
place in the arts in the buildup to the Games.
Among the big names taking part will be British singer Damon
Albarn, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, dissident Chinese
artist Ai Weiwei and U.S. hip-hop star Jay-Z.
About 25,000 artists from all 204 participating Olympic
nations will take part.
"The London 2012 Festival will be the largest cultural
celebration in our lifetime," said Ruth Mackenzie, director both
of the Cultural Olympiad and London 2012 Festival.
"With new work from the best musicians, comics, artists,
film makers and more, there will be arts events taking place in
unusual places all over the UK that will showcase the best in
international culture when the eyes of the world are on us this
summer," she told the official launch.
Organisers added that there would be 10 million free tickets
available and a full brochure explaining what was happening and
where would be distributed around the country and available on
the website www.london2012.com/festival.
CONCERTS AND BOUNCY CASTLES
The arts extravaganza launches on Midsummer's Night, June
21, with a host of events including an open-air concert set
against the backdrop of Stirling Castle in Scotland featuring
conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Simon Bolivar Symphony
Orchestra of Venezuela.
Another highlight is expected to be Radio 1's Hackney
Weekend starring Jay-Z, Rihanna, Florence + The Machine,
will.i.am, Jessie J, Jack White, David Guetta and Tinie Tempah.
Stonehenge will be transformed in a free, fiery vision
created by French outfit Compagnie Carabosse, while Jeremy
Deller's full size "bouncy castle" version of the famous English
landmark will tour the country.
Constanza Macras' dance theatre group will perform in the
forests of North Wales with ancient Mabinogion myths interpreted
through the prism of modern Cardiff nightlife, and Elizabeth
Streb's daredevil troupe will be performing extreme action
scenes on some of London's best-known buildings.
Also included in the festival is a major celebration of
William Shakespeare, including the performance of all of his
plays in different languages at London's Globe theatre.
A string quartet will take to the skies and perform in
helicopters and cathedrals will play host to aerial acrobats.
"People will not like everything but there will be something
that everyone does like," Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.
The Cultural Olympiad began in 2008, but attracted criticism
for being unfocused while some of the projects were derided as
pretentious and costly.
A poll in the Guardian newspaper showed that nearly three
quarters of respondents did not fully understand the concept of
the Cultural Olympiad.
Scandinavian artist Olafur Eliasson had an application for a
one million pound project, exploring the benefits of taking a
deep breath, turned down, while a tall column of mist due to be
lit up above the River Mersey has faced delays due to aircraft
safety concerns.
Royal Opera House chief executive Tony Hall and Mackenzie
were brought in to turn the showcase around.
