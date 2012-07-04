Garmin-Sharp rider David Millar of Britain cycles during the individual time trial in the first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race in Liege June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

ABBEVILLE, France Given a second chance after serving a doping suspension, a humble David Millar is ready to give his all to help world champion Mark Cavendish win gold after his inclusion in Britain's road team for the London Olympics on Wednesday.

Millar was cleared to compete in the Games after the British Olympic Association's lifetime ban on drug cheats was declared invalid by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April.

The 35-year-old was unable to compete for two years from 2004 after confessing he had used the illegal blood booster erythropoietin (EPO).

The other riders on the team are Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Ian Stannard and the team will be expected to steer the "Manx Missile" into a position to sprint for gold on July 28.

Millar said he owed at least part of his selection to Cavendish's influence, stating: "Beneath the chaotic personality, Cav is a gentleman.

"Our job is to make sure we get to a sprint situation. It's almost mission impossible but it's Cav's quality to handle mission impossible."

Asked what Plan B was if the race would not end in a sprint situation, Millar said: "Mark is plan A, Plan B and Plan C."

Millar joins track and field athletes Dwain Chambers and Carl Myerscough as the third member of the British team to have served doping bans and he was hoping his selection would not divert attention away from Cavendish.

"I hope the public will see this race as Cav's and not Millar the drug cheat's," he said.

Froome and Wiggins were also selected to race in the individual time trial.

"I'm happy to be a part of it, we've got a good chance to win the road race with Cav and it's a London Olympics which makes it very special," said triple gold winner Wiggins, who will be competing at his fourth Games.

"I've also got a chance to go for my fourth gold medal in the time trial."

British Cycling director David Brailsford said Millar's selection was far from a foregone conclusion.

"I don't think it was inevitable after the CAS decision. You pick a team on merit. It's based on performance," he said.

"He is picked for GB every year and has been picked for the same qualities. He is experienced, can read the race very well. He is a very good rouleur (all rounder).

"You can plan all you want for the Olympics but you've only got five blokes and there's only so much you can control.

"We've got a strategy in mind and we've picked a team according to that strategy.

"If everyone does well and is on top of their game, we will ride to that strategy and a competitive position."

The Games start on July 27.

(additional reporting by Mark Pangallo and Mark Meadows) (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)