China's Cheng Changsong, Zhang Lei and Zhang Miao compete in the track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON China set a women's team sprint world record twice in two races on Thursday, minutes after hosts Britain had done the same and were then disqualified as the Olympic track cycling got off to a thrilling start.

Guo Shuang and Gong Jinjie clocked 32.422 seconds in the first round to go into the gold medal match with Germany having earlier managed 32.447 in qualifying.

British pair Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish had been roared on by a passionate home crowd to set 32.526 after a shaky start in qualifying but were disqualified for an illegal change in the subsequent first round.

The women's team sprint is making its debut at the Olympics.

The final in the futuristic but very humid velodrome was scheduled for later on Thursday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Mark Meadows; Editing by Ed Osmond)