Britain's Victoria Pendleton unties her hair after winning gold in the Women's Sprint semifinals at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

LONDON Victoria Pendleton says the battle to defend her Olympic title has helped her get into the shape of her life for what is expected to be the Briton's last hurrah before retirement.

"I would quite safely say that I'm in the best shape I've been in at this stage of the year, in my life, ever, so that's a good sign," Pendleton told Reuters on Monday while overlooking the River Thames in front of the iconic Tower Bridge.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I was kind of apprehensive, I must admit, going a couple of years back, stuck in between those two Olympic cycles going 'oh my gosh, the pressure'.

"But now I feel it's moving on and we're nearly there," added the 31-year-old, who clinched her sixth world championship crown in Melbourne last month.

Pendleton's form has returned in 2012 after setting a team sprint world record with Jess Varnish at the Olympic velodrome in February and then her emotional victory in Australia which reduced her to floods of tears.

The Englishwoman, who in the aftermath of 2008 Beijing glory spoke of being chased by a "monster with a big 2012 written all over it" in her dreams, said her outlook changed at the start of the year.

"When you've been Olympic champion and you've got the smaller competitions it's difficult to get up for them. You say, 'ah, it's not the Olympics is it?'

"So I'm looking forward to using that to give everything I've got to get that (winning) performance.

"Obviously I want to go out on a high, that would be the perfect finish to my career. However, I'm still Olympic champion, I've still got nine world titles.

"If I go to London and I know it's not my day, I've done everything in my power to be there in the best possible position and I'm just going to have to take the result, whatever it is. Hopefully it's a good one but who knows."

After her performance last month, where she suffered a bruising crash against arch-rival Anna Meares of Australia in the semi-finals but picked herself up to top the podium, Pendleton's iron resolve will be no doubt be on show come the Olympics.

