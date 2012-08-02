Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON Defending champion Britain were on top of their game early in Olympic men's team pursuit cycling as they smashed their own world record in qualifying on Thursday.
Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh clocked three minutes 52.499 seconds over 4,000 metres in the qualifying session to beat the record they had set in April by 0.796 seconds.
World champion Britain's performance could not be matched by arch-rivals Australia as Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Dennis Rohan and Michael Hepburn came second more than three seconds off the pace.
Britain will take on Denmark in the first round while Australia meet New Zealand.
The winners from these match-ups will contest the gold medal final, with the other two battling it out for bronze.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond and Jason Neely)
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.