Cyclists compete in the Women's Keirin Qualifying Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON The 2012 Olympics suddenly seem a lot closer after a memorable weekend of World Cup track cycling, the first test event of an Olympic Park venue, proved a spectacular success for organisers, athletes, fans and media.

The velodrome, already widely praised as the most beautifully designed of the new venues, showed that it also worked perfectly as four world records, rivetting racing and an unrivalled atmosphere left everyone looking forward to the Olympics with mouth-watering anticipation.

It helped that Britain's Beijing heroes, Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, found some form but it was not just the locals who profited from the fast track and perfect conditions as Australia set new world marks and took home notable golds.

"Thanks London for putting on such a show. Will be back for an encore in July," Australia's multi-world sprint champion Anna Meares tweeted.

There have been several previous test events of 2012 venues but this was the first inside the central hub of Olympic Park and was a big weekend for the organisers.

"It's a fantastic atmosphere, unbelievable," Sebastian Coe, head of the 2012 Games organising committee, said on Sunday.

"It really is the taster for the Games. We had some fantastic test events in the summer but this makes it seem as if everything is much closer.

"I was here when this was a piece of contaminated land so it's a dream come true.

"We have 1,000 people working here, including volunteers, and they will download their results and experiences and of course we will review everything."

Things got off to a sticky start on Friday night when it seemed that, despite seven years of planning, somebody had forgotten to order the shuttle buses and thousands of fans were left queuing for far too long before the convoy arrived to ferry them safely through what is still effectively a giant building site.

TEETHING PROBLEMS

One or two opening night teething problems with the start gate and scoreboard were soon ironed out - as were some unwelcome holes in the precious new Siberian pine track caused by a multi-bike pile up on one of the steep banks.

Otherwise, things went smoothly. Security and ticketing checks were quick and efficient and the stewarding in and around the venue was relaxed and friendly with no sign of the overbearing, heavy-handed attitude all too often seen at such events.

The venue provided a spectacular backdrop for photographers, whose pictures adorned the nation's front and back pages over the weekend, and provided superb TV for Olympic broadcasting service the BBC.

Once the racing got underway it soon became clear that the combination of the Ron Webb-designed track with its extra-long finishing straight and the balmy 28 degree Celsius temperature, carefully maintained by a system of airtight double doors, were conducive to fast times.

What also undoubtedly helped was the extraordinary atmosphere, boosted by the unusual decision to include spectator seating above the two high banks and the presence of true cycling fans keen to make the most of this event after so many missed out on Olympics tickets.

Someone should also take a bow for inspired the idea of sounding the chimes of Big Ben to announce the presence of a British rider in the next race on track, a clarion call that had everyone rushing back to their seats from the drinks stalls.

"It really was a wall of noise, it was incredible," said Pendleton, after she won gold with Jess Varnish in world record time in the women's team sprint on Saturday.

Hoy, who was knighted after his triple-gold triumph in Beijing, took two golds and a bronze, taking his World Cup medal tally to an astonishing 52, was similarly overwhelmed.

"Honestly, I've never been to any venue, any track in the world, and seen any home nation get the support we've had here," said the Scot, who reached a career-high keirin speed of 71.1kph en route to an amazing victory that sent the 6,000 crowd wild.

"The wall of noise when you're on the track is unbelievable. It's only a World Cup but it felt like a World championship or the Olympics," he added.

"Goodness knows what it will be like in a few months' time."

(Editing by Ed Osmond; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)