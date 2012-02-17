LONDON Riders were full of praise for the oval cycling track constructed for the London Olympics even though no world records fell on the first day of the London World Cup series on Thursday.

The track was installed over an eight-week period by a crew of 26 carpenters and is designed to become the world's fastest with a standard 26 degrees Celsius temperature which will help reduce the drag force on competitors.

"The track feels great," American Sarah Hammer, a three-times team pursuit world champion, told reporters.

"It's a good pursuiters' track, one you can keep full gas on all the way around."

Asked if she thought world records would tumble at the Games Hammer, who had held the world's team pursuit leading mark since 2010, said: "I think so and I hope so.

"It's warm, but we expected that. And it could probably be warmer in the summer."

Melissa Hoskins, who will get another taste of the track on Friday when Australia take on the Netherlands for third place in the women's team pursuit, also approved of the track.

"It's a quick track, obviously it's new and the wood's hard," she said.

"It's really nice to come here and get to race on it. There had been a lot of speculation that people didnt' want to come and ride on the track but it's awesome that they've let us do it.

"They've done an awesome job, I really like it."

Wendy Houvenaghel, a member of the Britain team who will face Canada in the women's team pursuit final after they clocked the second time in qualification on Thursday, noted differences from the Manchester velodrome where they train.

"It's a really lovely facility, just giving us the opportunity to get a little bit more experience of the track," she said.

"Every velodrome is slightly different. This velodrome is unique and the more time we spend on it the better, because it's slightly different to the one we train on in Manchester.

"It's more of an oval, more of an even oval shape as opposed to a cigar shape. It just means we have to learn how to do changes efficiently."

The crowd at the 6,000-seat velodrome cheered when Team GB, the world record holders, started the men's team pursuit, only to see them lose to Australia, who they will take on in a much-anticipated final on Sunday.

"It's great, I think the whole velodrome is lovely, the atmosphere is amazing and the track itself feels good," Welshman Geraint Thomas, who claimed gold in the team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics, said.

