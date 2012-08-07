Britain's Laura Trott celebrates after the track cycling women's omnium 500m time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. Trott won the omnium event for the gold medal. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON Britain's Laura Trott claimed her second gold of the Olympics with victory in the women's track cycling omnium on Tuesday, pipping Sarah Hammer of the United States to the title in a thrilling time-trial finale.

Hammer and Trott had been on level points at the end of the first day, with the 20-year-old Briton leading the overall standings thanks to her flying lap win.

But the American edged ahead with a scorching pursuit victory on Tuesday, before finishing a place ahead of Trott in the 10 kilometre scratch race to widen her overall lead to two points with only the time-trial to go.

Trott's win in the 500m time trial put her one point ahead of the American to snatch the gold.

Australia's Annette Edmondson, who won the scratch race, took the bronze.

