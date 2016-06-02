BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 Cyclist Tejay Van Garderen has withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. team for the Rio Olympics over concerns that the Zika virus outbreak could present risks for his pregnant wife, USA Cycling said on Thursday.
U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections, a mosquito-borne virus, in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies.
"Although the risks associated with the Zika Virus can be minimal and precautions can be taken, my wife Jessica is pregnant, and I don't want to risk bringing anything back that could potentially have an effect," Van Garderen said in statement through USA Cycling. "If circumstances were different I would have loved to be selected again to represent the USA, but my family takes priority and it's a decision that I'm completely comfortable with.
"I hope that I'll be in the position to race at the 2020 Olympic Games."
Van Garderen competed in the road race at the 2012 Olympics, finishing 104th after working for team mate Taylor Phinney. The Rio course would have suited him better as it contains a major climb, and he stood a strong chance of being selected for one of two time trial spots for the U.S. team. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Steve Keating)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.