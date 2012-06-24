Allyson Felix prepares to start in 100m hurdle semi-final race at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

EUGENE, Oregon Allyson Felix's 100 metres hopes for the London Olympics could rest on a runoff after a rare dead heat for third place at the U.S. trials on Saturday.

Olympic 200 silver medallist Felix and training partner Jeneba Tarmoh finished in the same time, 11.068 seconds, and USA Track & Field officials were searching for a solution on who to award the final spot for London in the event.

Only the top three finishers make the U.S. team for the Games, and not even a review of pictures from two cameras at the finish line could determine who would join winner Carmelita Jeter and runner-up Tianna Madison in London.

Tarmoh was originally given the third spot but after a close study of the photo finish officials called it a dead heat.

Picture from the outside camera were inconclusive due to athletes' arms blocking a clear view of their torsos. The torso is usually used to determine finishes and times.

Officials then reviewed the inside camera and called the race a tie.

Whatever solution officials find to settle the dead heat, Felix will have a second chance to make the U.S. team when she runs the 200 at the trials next week.

(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Peter Rutherford)