Ibrahimovic faces long layoff - reports
LONDON Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported on Friday.
SOCHI, Russia A German biathlete at the Sochi Winter Olympics has tested positive for a stimulant, the German ski federation said on Friday.
The federation official said both A and B samples of the unnamed athlete had tested positive, making it the first doping case at the Sochi Games.
MONTE CARLO David Goffin proved too hot to handle for Novak Djokovic as the Belgian 10th seed reached the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals with a thrilling 6-2 3-6 7-5 victory on Friday.