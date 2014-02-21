The Doping Control Station is pictured at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

SOCHI, Russia A German biathlete at the Sochi Winter Olympics has tested positive for a stimulant, the German ski federation said on Friday.

The federation official said both A and B samples of the unnamed athlete had tested positive, making it the first doping case at the Sochi Games.

