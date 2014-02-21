Germany's Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle skis during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, in this picture taken February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

SOCHI, Russia German biathlete Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle has tested positive for a banned stimulant at the Sochi Games, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) said on Friday.

The two-times Olympic champion, who has won a total of five Olympic medals in previous Games, was banned from competing in Sochi and sent home, DOSB said.

