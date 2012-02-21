The members of British band Blur (L-R) Graham Coxon, Alex James, singer Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree pose at Leicester Square in London January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON British band Blur will headline a concert in London's Hyde Park that coincides with the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games, organisers said on Tuesday.

Highlights of the end of the Olympics will be beamed to tens of thousands of ticket holders in Hyde Park on August 12 via giant screens.

Joining Blur will be The Specials and New Order in a line-up being billed as "Best of British".

Tickets for the closing ceremony celebration concert go on sale on February 24 and cost 55 pounds plus a booking fee.

Another music concert will be held at the same venue on July 27 to mark the opening of the Olympic Games.

