By Elaine Lies
| TOYOTA, Japan
TOYOTA, Japan Nov 29 The first time Japan's Mao
Asada set foot on a skating rink nearly two decades ago she wore
a helmet and protective pads on her knees and elbows, wanting
only to follow her big sister.
Now she stands as a prime contender for gold at the Sochi
Games, where she will once again lock horns with long-standing
rival and reigning Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna of
South Korea.
Yet as recently as 2012 Asada was thinking about quitting.
Her mother's death the year before, coupled with several
uneven seasons of changing her skating style from the bottom up
in the wake of losing gold to Kim at the 2010 Vancouver
Olympics, had sent her into a slump.
"If possible, I wouldn't have wanted to have these tough
experiences," the soft-spoken 23-year-old told Reuters in an
interview at her home rink just outside the central Japanese
city of Nagoya.
"Over the last three years I've been through a lot of pain
and worry. But it's because of that pain that I've gotten to
where I am now.
"If I hadn't gone through these tough times, I don't think
I'd have come as far as I have, to being in my current
condition."
Asada, who has said this will likely be her last competitive
season, racked up wins in both of her Grand Prix events this
year, Skate America and the NHK Trophy, despite some trouble
with the complicated triple Axel, a jump with 3.5 rotations.
At the NHK Trophy she landed five triple jumps for a
personal best, her score causing her mouth to drop briefly open
in pleased surprise.
"After Vancouver I started all over again, basically
re-doing everything from the fundamentals. Now I feel as if I've
really made this my own," said Asada, the only woman to have
landed three triple Axel jumps in competition.
"Right now my goal is to make sure I have the physical
strength to skate well until the very end, to be able to skate
my programmes in a way that satisfies me."
BACK TO BASICS
An afternoon practice at Chukyo University, where she is a
student and trains, begins with some jogging on the campus near
maples aflame with autumn colours.
A slight 163 cm (5ft 4in), she skates for four hours a day,
six days a week, starting each practice with a slow circuit of
the rink to get a sense of the ice.
During the session, which she shared with fellow elite
skater Takahiko Kozuka, she landed all her jumps cleanly enough
to earn applause from coach Kumiko Sato, who watched from the
side of the rink and occasionally pantomimed moves.
"When I went back to basics, I couldn't really square what
my coach was telling me with what I knew. I didn't understand
it, and when I did, I couldn't follow it," Asada said.
"It's all an issue of sense, of feeling. Basically it was
just a matter of practicing every day until I got it."
Asada was in the midst of this re-learning period in
December 2011 when the news came that her 48-year-old mother
Kyoko was in critical condition from liver disease.
She pulled out of a competition in Canada to fly home, but
before she could reach Japan her mother passed away.
This helped send her into a slump that led her to go as far
as telling her coach and her sister Mai, two years older and a
skater herself, that she might be thinking of quitting.
But the lively music her choreographer played during a visit
piqued her interest, and in the process of working out a routine
for exhibitions she gradually began to enjoy skating again.
Deciding that this year will mark the end of competitions
helped too.
"Because I know that there's only a year left, I can really
pour all my energy into competing," said Asada.
"I feel (my mother's) presence every day, so I'm able to
continue on as before."
Though she needs to get past the Olympics before deciding
what comes next, ice shows are a top possibility. First of all,
though, she'd like to travel, preferably to an island like Bali
"where you can really take it easy."
Asada downplayed her impending rematch with Kim, who is just
20 days older, saying that having her as a rival from their
earliest skating days was a motivating force.
"There have been some very tough times, but if she wasn't
there I wouldn't have made the progress I have," she said.
"In Vancouver, I had the gold medal as my goal. I'd worked
for it since I was a child, and afterwards I really regretted my
mistakes," she added.
"In Sochi, I'd like to erase those memories by doing
everything perfectly. That's what I've been working for these
last three years."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)