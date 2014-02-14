Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
SOCHI, Russia A fall and a stumble could not stop Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu from becoming the first Asian to win the men's Olympic figure skating title at the Sochi Games on Friday.
A day after smashing the 100-point barrier in the short programme, the 19-year-old won a men's competition littered with crash landings and flawed performances with a total of 280.09.
Patrick Chan's hopes of ending Canada's wait for a first men's champion also fell flat after three errors in his free skate left him with a total of 275.62.
Kazakhstan's Denis Ten proved to be the surprise package of the night as a clean programme allowed him to storm back from ninth place following the short to pick up bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
World number one Andy Murray has recovered from an elbow injury and is keen to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time, the Briton said ahead of his opening match against Gilles Muller in the second round on Wednesday.