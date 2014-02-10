Yevgeni Plushenko of Russia skates during a figure skating training sesssion in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SOCHI, Russia To all the naysayers in the world, Yevgeny Plushenko blasted out just one message with a rousing performance that helped Russia to win the team competition at the Sochi Olympics - "shut up, just shut up".

It is not known if the Black-Eyed Peas anthem is on his playlist - but the message was loud and clear on Sunday as the Russian played up to the crowd and the cameras with a routine that to the wider world at times resembled a pantomime act.

At one point, the 31-year-old seductively swayed his hips and skated right up to the judges, playfully holding up his index finger to his lips mid routine - miming for silence.

Perhaps it was a message to his critics who had blasted him for barging into the Olympics through the back door because he only secured his place following a secret test skate rather than beating his younger Russian rivals in open competition.

His mentor Alexei Mishin summed up what his presence in Sochi meant for Russia.

"Yevgeny has charisma and power. Maybe somebody does not like him but the majority loves him and respects him. The minority is jealous," said Mishin.

However, there is no getting away from the fact that no one promotes Plushenko better than the showman himself.

While his rivals chose music such as "Firebird" by Stravinsky or "Riverdance" by Bill Whelan, Plushenko took to the ice on Sunday to treat the audience to a free skate performed to a medley of songs called "Best of Plushenko".

What he showcased on ice was anything but the best as he attempted only one quadruple jump, downgraded other intended triple jumps to doubles while tricks such as a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop in combination simply vanished as he never even attempted them.

As for the spins, he was so slow that it seemed as if someone had hit the slow motion button by mistake.

ADORING FANS

But as far as his adoring fans are concerned, including former American rival Johnny Weir, Plushenko can do wrong.

As they roared their approval, a beaming Plushenko blew kisses and lapped up applause and skated off the ice with chants of "Ru-ss-ia, Ru-ss-ia" ringing in his ears.

His performance was worth 168.20 points to the judges but to a captivated Russia - it was priceless.

"Yevgeny is like our last big famous star that transcended the world of just figure skating and is an icon in his country and got the country behind the sport," Weir told Reuters.

"He's been an incredible asset to our sport, he's really revolutionised the sport throughout his years in competitive skating.

"He pushed the realms of what old is in the sport and showed us that anybody with the right mindset and the right ability can still be competitive."

But not everyone was as enthralled by the Plushenko effect.

"Some of the judges give him so much more points than he deserves. He was flailing his arms above his head so that it distracted people from watching what he wasn't doing with his feet. That was not fair," 2002 Olympic pairs gold medallist Jamie Sale told Reuters.

"(The way he was picked) tells you everything. Go to your nationals and compete with the best and if you deserve to go, then good, great.

"But I don't think it should be based on his popularity, or arrogance, or just because of his name.

"Plushenko is a great winner... I mean a great loser. He's a poor winner and a poor loser. I am not a fan."

Russia, however, wants to see a glittering end to a career that has earned their favourite son four medals, two of them gold, from four Olympics.

But whether his patched-up, ageing and aching body, which still bears the scars of a dozen or so back and knee operations, can hold up for two more performances in Sochi is anyone's guess.

