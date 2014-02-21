Germany's Anna Woerner is carried off course by medical staff following a fall during the women's freestyle skiing skicross quarter-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia German Anna Woerner was taken off the Olympic women's freestyle skiing cross course on a stretcher on Friday after a heavy fall during the quarter-finals of the event.

The 24-year-old's leg appeared to give way on impact as she hit the icy landing slope after losing control on a big jump.

She turned cartwheels before coming to rest and received lengthy medical attention to a knee injury on the course.

"She's in the hospital, but unfortunately I have no more information at the moment," Alfons Hormann, Germany's NOC president, told Reuters at the Extreme Park.

Chile's Stephanie Joffroy also needed a stretcher to get off the slope after falling in the next quarter-final but, although she was also taken to hospital, a wave as she went past the crowd indicated she was not too badly hurt.

Safety concerns were high after Russian free skier Maria Komissarova fractured a vertebra and dislocated her spine during practice on the same course at the Extreme Park last week.

"The course is tougher than some World Cup courses. The jumps are bigger, but still, if you land the jumps it is nice and smooth," said Sweden's Sandra Naeslund, who was knocked out in the semi-finals on Friday.

"There are crashes sometimes, that is the sport."

