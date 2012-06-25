By Keith Weir
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 Organisers are confident that
they can prevent gangs behind illegal gambling from fixing
events at the Olympics in London next month, a senior
International Olympic Committee (IOC) figure said on Monday.
The jailing last year of three Pakistani cricketers in
London and the latest match-fixing scandal to afflict Italian
soccer have heightened alarm that corruption is undermining top
level sport.
The Olympics are something of a paradox for bookmakers - the
biggest event in the sporting calendar attracts a huge global TV
audience but is a sideshow for most serious gamblers.
However, the IOC is taking no chances and is working closely
with British authorities to ensure that fixing does not blight
the London Games.
"Experts are telling us that the Olympics is not a primary
target of match fixing because they are such a huge event, under
such scrutiny, that it is a big risk to try to fix competition
at the Olympic Games," IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We treat this as a serious threat and we have taken
measures to be ready in case anyone would want to fix
competition at the Olympic Games," the Belgian added.
Games athletes and officials are forbidden from betting on
the Olympics. Britain's licensed bookmakers have signed up to
scrutinise activity during the July 27-Aug. 12 Games and will
channel their findings through the Gambling Commission, the
industry regulator.
"We will report any suspicious betting. The IOC has set up
a joint assessment unit for the duration of the Games," said
Bill South, a former police officer who is head of security for
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker.
"All the operators will have 24/7 reporting. We will suspend
or void bets if necessary," he told Reuters.
British bookmakers have said that betting on the Olympics is
likely to be relatively small, comparing spending over the Games
as a whole with what they take on a weekend of English Premier
League soccer. That should making wrongdoing easier to detect.
"We would offer a market on any event but the chance of all
events attracting a market is unlikely," said South.
"Our trading team will make an assessment of what a
potential market looks like. The smaller the market, then
anything unusual is more likely to be apparent."
TECHNOLOGY BRINGS TEMPTATION
Advances in technology have created rich new opportunities
for those seeking to rig results or specific episodes in a
contest - "spot fixing".
More and more events can be beamed live into parts of the
world like Asia where sports betting is often illegal and
therefore unregulated.
Mobile technologies have also facilitated the growth of
in-play betting where punters can bet on a event already under
way, That is legal in itself but exposes sports players to the
temptation of fixing seemingly trivial incidents.
De Kepper says that tackling fixing was more complex than
the battle against doping - a scourge of international sport
which the IOC has spent decades trying to combat.
"The financial impact, the means at stake behind illegal
betting are far, far more important than in the criminal/doping
network," he said.
De Kepper said the IOC was not against betting itself,
noting that many sports were funded by lottery or levies on
gaming.
However, he said that the IOC needed help to eradicate the
dangers posed by unlicensed bookmakers.
"That needs the cooperation of police, that needs
governments to realise that this is threatening... the
credibility people can have in organised sports," he said.
"This is a public order question that many governments
around the world at this stage have not realised," he added.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)