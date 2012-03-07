DORAL, Florida American Gil Hanse has been selected to design the golf course for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, when the sport returns to the Games after a 112-year absence.

The head of Hanse Golf Course Design beat out competition from seven other architects, including well-known ex-player designers Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Greg Norman.

Hanse is known for minimalist designs which rely heavily on the natural environment rather than heavily landscaped courses and building courses that are accessible to both amateur and professional players.

He was widely praised for his work on the Castle Stuart course in Scotland and said his philosophy for courses had been a key part of his bid.

"I felt like in the presentation that we made it was important for us to not only talk about the specifics of what we were proposing but to talk about what we believed about golf course architecture," Hanse said at a news conference at the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

"We put a lot of big ideas out there and I think some of them must have stuck."

Work on the course is expected to begin in October with trial events due to begin in 2015.

The selection of Hanse was warmly welcomed by three-times Masters winner Phil Mickelson.

"He is one of the best architects in the business. He understands how to make a golf course playable for the average player but challenging for the good player," said Mickelson.

"I give the Olympic Committee a real credit, a lot of credit because it would have been easier to go with a big name and instead they went with the best."

