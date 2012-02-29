By Carlos Calvo
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Former world number
one Lorena Ochoa, who retired from the LPGA tour two years ago,
wants to play a part for Mexico when golf returns to the Olympic
Games after a 112-year absence at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"I'd like to be involved in some way because I believe it
will be a unique experience," she told Reuters.
"I can't see myself playing but I would like to be involved,
either with the (Mexican Golf) Federation or as a coach, travel
with the Mexican team," she said in an interview.
Ochoa, who retired at the top having headed the LPGA
rankings from April 2007 to May 2010, could also play a role in
the Rio Games if she and Australian Greg Norman win the
competition for the Olympic course design.
"Greg and I entered as a team. There are eight finalists
fighting to win (the right) to design the golf course. In March
we'll be told who the winners are and we're hoping for good
news," the 30-year-old said.
"I would love, being Latin and Mexican, to be able to be at
those Games and I hope I can," said Ochoa, who quit the LPGA
Tour to spend more time with her family at her Guadalajara home
in western Mexico but still plays exhibition tournaments.
"I retired from the LPGA tour, but I didn't retire from
golf. This year I have a heavy calendar of tournaments. People
are a bit confused in this regard, but when I retired I said
golf was my life and I'll always play golf," she said.
NEW TALENT
Ochoa won 27 titles on the LPGA Tour - two of them majors
including the 2007 British Open - and believes more Latin
players will take leading roles on the golf circuit before too
long.
"I'm sure that in a few years we'll see extraordinary
results because everything has a process," she said.
"The girls and boys who watched me play, who were motivated
and started playing this sport will produce results in time,
although it won't be from one day to the next, we have to be
patient."
Paraguayan Julieta Granada at number 86 is the best-placed
Latin American in the LPGA rankings, which are headed by
Taiwan's Yani Tseng.
"There are many very motivated Latins who are improving, who
are practicing and playing every day to (try to) go very far and
we must focus on them," Ochoa said.
Ochoa has two projects linked to golf, a television
programme in which she will speak about her sport and the
publication of her autobiography.
"This (TV) programme is the perfect example of being able to
share the talent there is with everyone, (show) how golf has
grown in Mexico and South America, the large number of Latins
who have been playing on the different tours.
"I think that to have this programme will be something very
positive for the sport," she said.
Ochoa said her autobiography had been completed and she
hoped to publish it in November.
"We hope it will help to bring lots of boys and girls to the
sport so it keeps growing."
