(Adds comments on Internet access, 02 trial)
By Keith Weir
LONDON Feb 6 Thousands of Britons swapped
the office for the comforts of working from home on Monday as
government and businesses tested ways of avoiding transport
gridlock during this summer's Olympics in London.
Bureaucrats from across government departments were asked
to work remotely, or to brave the cold and cycle or walk at
least part of the way to the office in a week-long trial to
prepare for the Games from July 27 to Aug 12.
The government wants to encourage businesses to vary their
working routines to avoid meltdown on the capital's often
crowded public transport system when London hosts the Games and
the Paralympics.
However, official advice also warns of the risk of Internet
services slowing or dropping altogether because of increased
demand during the Olympics, another headache for companies.
"The government wants to deliver a great 2012 Olympic Games
and keep London and the UK moving at the same time - that's why
we are currently encouraging businesses and commuters to plan
ahead and consider their travel options," a Department for
Transport spokesman said.
"This is about encouraging staff to reduce the impact of
their travel by either walking or cycling, changing their route
of travel to and from work, re-timing their working day to avoid
the busiest periods or working from home," he added.
Mobile phone company 02 closed its headquarters in Slough,
west of London, for the day on Monday to allow its 2,500 workers
to experiment with working from home.
Increasing numbers of British businesses allow their staff
to work from home on occasions to help cut commuting times and
improve the work-life balance.
INTERNET BOTTLENECKS
Come the summer, workers could find themselves battling for
bandwith with sports fans trying to follow the Games online from
home or in offices.
As a consequence, businesses are being told to consult
Internet Service Providers to check on how well the web will
hold up.
The impact could be most severe in city-centre
offices if workers attempt to access streamed live footage of
different events going on simultaneously.
"Most offices are not set up for everyone to watch action on
their PCs," said James Blessing of the Internet Service
Providers Association.
His advice was for businesses to allow workers to base
themselves at home for a day or two per week during the Games,
taking the edge off demand and providing a fall-back option if
offices could not get online.
Blessing expected service providers not to cap data use but
to use technology to slow Internet speeds at peak times to
prevent access from stalling completely.
Some sceptics fear that transport will prove to be the
Achilles' heel of the London Games.
Londoner have been warned they face queues of up to 30
minutes on the "Tube" underground rail network at peak times
during the Games.
Commuters have been advised to delay their journeys home by
lingering in a pub for a beer or enjoying a meal out to soak up
the atmosphere of what city officials are promoting as "A Summer
Like No Other".
(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Martyn Herman)