LONDON Feb 6 Thousands of British civil
servants will work from home or get on their bikes to the office
this week as the government tests its plans to ease congestion
on London's transport network during the Olympics.
The government is trying to encourage businesses to vary
their working patterns during the July 27-August 12 Games to
ease the strain on an already crowded public transport system.
However, government advice to business also warns of the
risk of disruption to Internet services during the Games because
of increased demand, potentially compromising home working.
"The Government wants to deliver a great 2012 Olympic Games
and keep London and the UK moving at the same time - that's why
we are currently encouraging businesses and commuters to plan
ahead and consider their travel options," a Department for
Transport spokesman said.
"This is about encouraging staff to reduce the impact of
their travel by either walking or cycling, changing their route
of travel to and from work, re-timing their working day to avoid
the busiest periods or working from home," he added.
Working from home could prove an attractive option this
week, with transport likely to be disrupted after the first
major snowstorm of the winter hit London over the weekend.
However, come the summer, home workers could find themselves
battling for bandwith with sports fans trying to follow the
Games online.
As a consequence, businesses are being told to consult
Internet Service Providers to check on the impact on services.
Government advice warns that some ISPs may introduce caps on
data during peak times to spread the load and allow access for
as many people as possible.
MWB Business Exchange, a company which specialises in
supplying ready-made office space, has highlighted the issue as
it seeks to tempt businesses to relocate temporarily from the
busiest parts of central London.
"Traffic hotspots have received a lot of media coverage but
we've heard very little about potential internet traffic
problems," said Kathryn Hunt, who is head of Olympic operations
for MWB Business Exchange,
"There's a major risk that home workers are unable to work
effectively due to internet over-capacity and being out of the
office environment for over a month," she added.
Londoners have been warned they face queues of up to 30
minutes on the "Tube" underground rail network at peak times
during the Games.
Commuters have been advised to delay their journeys home by
lingering in a pub for a beer or enjoying a meal out to soak up
the atmosphere of what city officials are promoting as "A Summer
Like No Other".
