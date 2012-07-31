Gold medallists Gabrielle Douglas and Jordyn Wieber (R) of the U.S. leave after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LONDON Jordyn Wieber sparkled and Gabby Douglas dazzled as the United States stormed to the Olympic women's gymnastics team gold on Tuesday.

Two days after an inconsolable Wieber fled the North Greenwich Arena in tears having missed out on a spot in the all-around final, her smile was back as she and her team mates gave the U.S. their first Olympic team title since 1996.

So strong were they on all four apparatus, that they won the competition by a huge margin of 5.066 with a total of 183.596 points.

Russia's quintet had been snapping at the Americans' heels throughout the competition but were left sobbing after they imploded on their final apparatus, the floor.

Ksenia Afanaseva completed her floor routine on her head and knees, summing up their miserable finish as they ended with 178.530.

Romania, champions in 2004, rallied back from a poor start to claim bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)