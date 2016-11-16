Muguruza beats Venus to reach Italian Open semis
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
RIO DE JANEIRO The former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey can retrieve his passport from Brazilian authorities and return to Ireland once he posts bail of 1.5 million reais ($440,000), a court representative in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.
Hickey was detained during the Olympic Games in Rio in August as part of an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring. He was released from jail on the condition that he give up his passport and remain in Brazil.
($1 = 3.42 reais)
LONDON Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships.