Former top European member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Patrick Hickey, leaves a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO The former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey can retrieve his passport from Brazilian authorities and return to Ireland once he posts bail of 1.5 million reais ($440,000), a court representative in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.

Hickey was detained during the Olympic Games in Rio in August as part of an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring. He was released from jail on the condition that he give up his passport and remain in Brazil.

($1 = 3.42 reais)

